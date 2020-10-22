﻿Pelicans agree with Van Gundy for head coach post

The NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans are set to appoint Stan Van Gundy as their new head coach, according to reports.

“ESPN reporting with @_andrew_lopez: Stan Van Gundy has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans,” senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter, indicating both sides agreed to a deal Wednesday.

Van Gundy, 61, said he is excited to coach the Pelicans.

“I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team… I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started,” he tweeted.

He is the former head coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons but has not coached since 2018 when he parted ways with Detroit.

Van Gundy was coaching the Magic from 2007-2012 when he led that franchise to the 2009 NBA Finals but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in series.

Source: Philippines News Agency