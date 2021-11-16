﻿Peace initiatives backed by DSWD livelihood grants

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has addressed the needs of former rebels and their families, decommissioned combatants, Kapatiran members, communities in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas (CVAs), and individuals in marginalized sectors through peace-building initiatives and various forms of assistance this year.

Data shared on Monday showed the DSWD has provided direct assistance to 3,749 former rebels and their families from January to October 2021.

The initiatives include Sustainable Livelihood Program, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, psychosocial interventions and other protective services, and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Secretary Rolando Bautista, a retired Army general and former head of the Presidential Security Group, said the DSWD contributes in winning the war against communist terrorist groups

“By being present in communities where these terrorists also aim to spread their false ideologies against the government, we help the civilians, our countrymen, gain perspective and help them choose the options that will make their lives better,” he said in a statement.

There were also 226,511 CVA households that received assistance through programs such as to KapitBisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehesive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services, PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn, Social Pension, and Supplemental Feeding Program.

DSWD likewise implements the livelihood and reintegration program for members of Kapatiran, composed of decommissioned combatants of the group formerly known as the Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/ Revolutionary Proletarian Army/ Alex Boncayao Brigade – Tabara Paduano Group.

The Livelihood Settlement Grants allocated to Kapatiran will be enhanced with Reinforcement Grants to reinforce existing or operational livelihood projects, construction of Child Development Centers and complementary case management and psychosocial intervention.

In addition, the DSWD supports the implementation of the Normalization Program for the Decommissioned Combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

This month, 7,200 MILF decommissioned combatants are set to receive Livelihood Settlement Grants.

To improve the delivery of social services, the DSWD is rolling out the Social Work Case Management Guide for Insurgent Returnees in December.

“This will serve as an improved standard for case managers in extending support and services to former rebels, decommissioned combatants, and other groups who wish to turn their backs on armed struggle and return to mainstream society. In preparation for the rollout, the agency will be conducting training this month across all regions,” the DSWD shared.

