﻿Peace 911 empowers Paquibato women

DAVAO CITY – The city government through the Peace 911 Davao is capacitating women by providing egg layers and feeds to a women association in far-flung Paquibato Proper village here.

PEACE 911 is a comprehensive peace-building and development initiative of the city government under Mayor Sara Z. Duterte’s leadership for Paquibato District. Its main thrusts are peace economy and strengthening people’s organization, good governance and rule of law, identity and healing, strengthening of people’s organizations, and ancestral domain.

Peace 911 Davao focal person Mary Aileen Mabanding said the activity is part of their focus program, Peace Economy and Strengthening Peoples Organization and Capacitating Urban Communities for Peace and Development, particularly the Sampaguita Chapter Women Association.

Capacitating the women of Paquibato, according to her, also addresses their mental health concerns as they won’t be idle at home and can make use of their time wisely.

She thanked private partner Davao Light and Power Corporation (DLPC) for the egg layers and the farmer who donated the feeds.

“Since it is aligned with the peace economy and livelihood, these women can produce their own food while at home since eggs are essential. It’s part of Peace 911’s capacity-building program so they can have a livelihood project,” Mabanding said.

She added that there is a need to find something for the women to do productively, which they can manage on their own.

Mabanding revealed that a major program in the pipeline is the Bahayahay, in partnership with the New Zealand government.

“It is a learning and workshop center for the indigenous women of the Ata Tribe,” she said, adding that the details have yet to be finalized.

Source: Philippines News Agency