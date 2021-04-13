﻿PEA-BARMM nets P1.4-M drugs in Maguindanao, Cotabato City ops

COTABATO CITY – Seven people, including a couple, were arrested and PHP1.4-million worth of suspected shabu were seized in separate drug operations in Maguindanao and this city on Friday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) has reported.

Anthony Naive, head of PDEA-Maguindanao, on Saturday identified the couple as Kal Zainal and his wife Muslima, both residents of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

“The couple was arrested during the 5:30 p.m. drug buy-bust in the adjacent town of Datu in the same province,” Naive told reporters in an interview.

The operation was carried out along Datu Piang Road in Barangay Kangguan of Datu Piang town.

He said the operation was launched after confirming that the couple was peddling illegal drugs.

Anti-narcotics agents seized 200 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1.36-million, a .22-caliber Glock automatic pistol, ammunition, and the PHP400,000 boodle money.

In a separate anti-drug operation, PDEA agents dismantled on Friday an illegal drug den, arrested five persons, and seized some PHP70,000 worth of illegal drugs in this city.

PDEA-BARMM Director Juvenal Azurin said agents, backed by police and soldiers, conducted a buy-bust operation in Purok Olandang, Bolia, Barangay Mother Poblacion here at 3 p.m. that led to the arrest of five suspects.

Apprehended were Datu Ali Uto Sampulna, Moamar Esmael, Rashid Sanduyugan, Juharto Tadtahan, and Tato Silungan.

Agents seized 10 grams of suspected shabu, boodle money, mobile phone, identification cards from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and other drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against all the suspects who are detained at the PDEA-BARMM lockup.

The arrested Zainal couple, meanwhile, will also be charged with violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency