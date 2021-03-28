﻿PDT, Smart assure customers of continued services in ‘NCR Plus’

Both home and mobile users of PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (PLDT-Smart) in areas under a general community quarantine (GCQ) bubble are assured that the telecommunications services of both companies will continue despite new restrictions.

In a statement on Thursday, PLDT-Smart said both its network operations and customer support facilities are in “normal service with adequate staffing and resources” despite restrictions in effect over Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal known as ‘NCR Plus’.

Jane Basas, head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, encouraged customers to use digital payment channels and online billing services to “save them time, money and at the same time, protect them from possible exposure to Covid-19″.

“The health and safety of our customers is our priority. By using online payment channels, our customers do not have to physically go to our stores to pay their bills,” Basas said.

As of February, PLDT-Smart said over 2.91 million customers have shifted to paperless billing, noting that all PLDT-Smart customers can pay their bills through several online or alternative means.

Enhanced safety measures for front-line personnel

Meanwhile, it said workers who do installations or repairs are provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are regularly tested for the safety of customers.

“Alternatively, subscribers can also head to PLDT Home’s website for information on how to troubleshoot their own connection at home,” PLDT-Smart said.

For customers who need to visit one of PLDT-Smart’s stores, it said safety protocols are also in place in such establishments, one of which is a bookings appointment tool for both in-store or virtual meetings.

“Stores also undergo regular sanitation, while field personnel are equipped with protective gear and are also subjected to periodic testing to ensure the safety of all,” PLDT-Smart said.

Its stores also have protection barriers to protect both store personnel and customers, visible physical distancing guidelines, and other safety measures in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the local government.

“Stores inside malls will also be shortened to give employees time to reach their homes before the curfew,” PLDT-Smart said.

For barangays or other areas under a granular lockdown, it provided “community loading stations” in assigned areas to ensure that both retailers and subscribers have access to mobile services.

Alex Caeg, head of Consumer Sales Group at PLDT-Smart, said the companies also address customer issues online and via their hotline beyond store hours.

“At the end of the day, it’s about fulfilling our commitment to Filipinos that PLDT and Smart are here to serve you amid this crisis,” Caeg said.

