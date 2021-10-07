﻿PDP-Laban bets in Antique vow to boost tourism

Local candidates running under the Team Fedelicio filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial office here on Wednesday.

The team is headed by gubernatorial candidate Vicente Fedelicio and his running mate Julius Cesar Tajanlangit, both under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

They will be slugging it out with re-electionists Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao and Vice Governor Edgar Denosta, but they will adopt Antonio Agapito Legarda as their congressional candidate.

“We are appealing for the Antiqueños to support us for we will be working for the good of everyone,” he said during a press conference right after they filed their COCs.

He said he is seeking the people’s mandate not only for himself, but also for his entire team so that they could work smoothly for the tourism and economic development of the province.

He said Antique has vast potential in terms of its tourism industry so they are eyeing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) so that more road infrastructures and other projects could be implemented to develop it.

Together with Fedelicio and Tajanlangit, those who filed their COCs for board members were re-electionist Karmila Rose Dimamay, former Libertad mayor Norberto Raymundo, come backing Eugene Alojipan and Dr. Egidio Elio, and new aspirant Evelyn Candari who represents northern Antique.

Alojipan and Elio graduated as board members in 2019.

For the south, those who filed their COCs for board members were former San Jose de Buenavista mayor and vice mayor Rony Molina and Felix Saldajeno, respectively, and new aspirants Grande Orquia and Lawyer Eduardo Fortaleza.

Lawyer Robin Rubinos, who filed his COC for board member as an independent candidate on Oct. 1, is reported to be adopted by the Team Fedelicio also for the southern part of Antique.

