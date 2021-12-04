﻿PDLs in Baguio get Covid-19 jabs

No one is left behind in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination here, including persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Supt. Mary Ann Ollaging-Tresmanio, Baguio City jail Male Dorm (BCJMD) warden, on Friday said they have completed the jab of all jail personnel while 346 of the 348 PDL population have also been inoculated.

Tresmanio said the inoculation of the PDLs and personnel is part of the initiative to protect all occupants of the jail facility from Covid-19.

She said they are also preparing for the possibility of having a granular reopening of the facility to the family of the PDLs.

Tresmanio, however, said the face-to-face concept they envision will have a no-contact visitation when the city is placed on Alert Level 1.

She said jail personnel continues to pursue and uphold the facility’s mandate for human safekeeping and development of the PDLs entrusted to their care and custody even with the extra challenge brought about by the pandemic.

The jail officer pointed out that stricter security measures remain in place to safeguard the facility and its occupants.

From January to date, the Baguio City Jail male dorm has accommodated some 3,583 PDLs where the daily average jail population is around 330 PDLs.

Source: Philippines News Agency