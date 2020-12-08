﻿PDEA dismantles suspected drug den in Butuan

Five persons were arrested after operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Caraga (PDEA-13) dismantled a suspected drug den here.

PDEA-13 information chief Dindo Abellanosa said a buy-bust operation supervised by Regional Director Aileen Lovitos was conducted in Purok 13-B, San Vicente on Monday afternoon.

“Five persons were arrested during the buy-bust operation including the suspected operator of the den identified as Maynard Ian M. Bitco,” Abellanosa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PDEA-13 identified the four other arrested suspects as Paul John Radaza, Chikani June Yu, Kyle Miggs Ytang, and Anthony Birtudazo.

A total of 10 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP68,000 were confiscated from the drug suspects during the buy-bust operation.

“All the five suspects were already tested and were found positive for the use of shabu,” Abellanosa said.

He added that the suspects will be charged for violating Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) in relation to Section 26 (Conspiracy), Section 6 (Maintenance of a Drug Den), Section 7 (Visitors of a Drug Den), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Section 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) and Section 15 (Use of Dangerous Drugs), all under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He emphasized that PDEA-13, with the support of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the region, will continue to intensify its drive against illegal drugs amidst the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News agency