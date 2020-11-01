﻿PCSO suspends lotto draws due to ‘Rolly’

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced the temporary suspension of the draws for lotto games on Sunday and Monday due to the typhoon onslaught.

“Please be informed that the draw activities scheduled for today, Nov. 1 until Nov. 2 are suspended. Likewise, resumption of draws will be on Nov. 3 after the conduct of systems check and other administrative activities,” PCSO general manager Royina Garma said in a message to reporters on Sunday.

Garma, however, said selling of tickets in areas not affected by “Rolly” will continue as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Garma said lone bettor from Talisay City, Cebu bagged the PHP35.5 million jackpot prize in Grand Lotto 6/55 on Saturday.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 18-52-17-02-54-55.

Six bettors who guessed five correct number combination will receive PHP100,000 each while 205 players got four correct numbers won PHP1,500 each.

Garma said a bettor from Ormoc City, Leyte also bagged the PHP48 million jackpot prize in Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday.

The lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 26-27-40-21-01-41 while 21 bettors who got five correct combinations won PHP24,000 each.

Winners are advised to go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds to be used to assist Filipinos.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

One of its key programs is the Medical Access Program, which is designed to augment the medical needs of Filipinos nationwide, particularly hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency