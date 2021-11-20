﻿PCSO donates food packs, meds to Pangasinan

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) donated on Friday PHP5.9 million worth of food packs, medicines, and medical devices to local government units (LGUs) and national government agencies (NGAs) in the province of Pangasinan.

PCSO vice-chairperson and general manager Royina Marzan Garma said the donations were part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We have a moral obligation to support not only the medical needs but also specific programs of the different agencies,” she said in an interview.

Garma said the program was above the charity works being done by the PCSO.

“Most of the donations today were maintenance medicines, medical supplies, and food packs for the Barangayanihan project of the Philippine National Police. Requests were made to our office and we evaluate these requests if they align with our activities,” she added.

Among the beneficiary LGUs in the province are the municipalities of Villasis, Binmaley, Asingan, Lingayen, Infanta, Aguilar, Urbiztondo, Natividad, San Jacinto, Sison, Dasol, Burgos, Sual, Sta. Maria, Bautista, Agno, Laoac, Tayug, Calasiao, Labrador, and Urdaneta City.

From the NGAs are Asingan Police Station, Pozorrubio Municipal Police Station, Agno Municipal Police Station, Asingan Fire Station, as well as the Provincial Health Office of Pangasinan, San Manuel Municipal Health Center, San Manuel Municipal Social Welfare Development, Cabacaran Elementary School, Barangay Cabacaran San Manuel town, and Barangay West Asingan town.

Garma said the PCSO was only returning the support of the Pangasinenses to PCSO through the high sales of lotto in Pangasinan.

Aside from these donations, she said all the LGUs receive PHP100,000 worth of medicines and vitamins yearly, as well as the 5-percent share in the sales of lotto or small town lottery in their respective jurisdictions.

“We also have other programs for their constituents like medical access programs for medicines, chemotherapy, and dialysis, and the availing of services in Malasakit Centers,” she added.

Garma urged LGUs and Pangasinenses to continue to patronize the different products of PCSO.

Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III and Mayor’s League of Pangasinan president Lingayen Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil thanked the PCSO for the donations.

Pozorrubio chief of police Maj. John Corpuz also thanked the PCSO for granting their request for a spine board, food packs, and medicine kits.

“We saw these as the need in our town. The food packs will be distributed to the chosen indigent beneficiaries while the spine board and medicine kits could be used in police response to incidents and disasters,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency