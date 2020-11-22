﻿PCSO allots 3.5K more relief packs for Cagayan

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has allotted a total of 3,500 relief packs for typhoon victims in Cagayan province.

Radyo ng Pilipinas-Tuguegarao reporter Vivian de Guzman said she has been informed by PCSO Cagayan Branch Manager Heherson Pambid that half of the relief packs were distributed in the towns of Baguey and Baggao on Sunday.

Pambid said the remaining relief packs will be given to the affected residents in the towns of Alcala, Amulung and Iguig on Monday.

Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses and the release of water from Magat Dam caused the Cagayan River to overflow and submerged many barangays in the province.

The worst flood to hit Cagayan province in 40 years has affected thousands of residents in 14 barangays in Baguey and 40 barangays in Baggao.

The 3,500 second tranche of relief packs is not part of the 2,500 distributed for residents of the towns of Enrile and Solana and Tuguegarao City, all in Cagayan province, and the towns of Tumauini, Cauayan City, San Mariano and City of Ilagan in Isabela province.

Pambid said the relief assistance was part of the charity funds collected from PCSO lotto, keno, small town lottery and other games.

He said the distribution of relief assistance to victims of calamities showed the importance of supporting the PCSO games.

On Nov. 18, Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1051 placing the entire Luzon under state of calamity after the successive typhoons ravaged the country.

Under the proclamation, all departments and other concerned government agencies are directed to implement and execute rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation work following pertinent operational plans and directives.

Source: Philippines News agency