﻿PCOO’s public service vow featured in 7th Laging Handa Dokyu

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and the Duterte administration’s commitment in delivering truthful news and information directly to the public, had been showcased in the Laging Handa Dokyu series episode 7 entitled “Ang Pamana: Working PCOO.”

In 2016, Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar was appointed to lead the main communications arm of the government. Since then, the government’s platforms in providing the public with needed information and updates on current affairs and happenings in the government, has been streamlined.

Andanar said he applied everything that he learned about traditional radio, media, as well as new media during his term to reform the PCOO and its attached agencies.

“Tayo naman ay maswerte na meron tayong isang Pangulo na binibigyan tayo ng elbow room na makagalaw at nang mareporma ‘yung ating government media (We are very lucky that we have a President who gives us enough elbow room to take action and reform our government media),” he said.

He shared that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte fully supports the Mindanao Media Hub that was inaugurated last March 18. The building with its state-of-the-art facilities aims to serve as the broadcasting hub of Regions 10 (Northern Mindanao) 11 (Davao), 12 (Soccksargen), 13 (Caraga) and the BARMM.

“Napabayaan ito noon e (PCOO facility). Ang sabi ko naman, kailangan best foot forward parati ang ating bansa. At gaya ng sinabi ko this is the window to the world, e kailangan maganda ‘yung bintana mo (This was neglected before (PCOO facility). What I said is we should always put our best foot forward for our country. And like the saying goes this is the window to the world, so that window needs to be pleasing),” Andanar said.

“I am very confident na lahat ng mga nagawa ng aking mga kasamahan dito sa PCOO pwedeng ulitin ‘yung achievement na ‘yon and I think that is the biggest legacy of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the Presidential Communications Operations Office (I am very confident that everything my coworkers accomplished here in PCOO, those achievements can be repeated),” he added.

Duterte’s first Executive Order was the creation of Freedom of Information (FOI) which ensures that the public has access to public documents and transactions of the government.

The FOI Project Management Office is led by Atty. Michel Kristian Abalan, CESO II, an Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, and FOI.

Ablan said they have received around 95,000 to almost 100,000 FOI requests.

“Bumuo ng Project Management Office ang PCOO sa lilalim ng pamunuan ni Sec. Martin Andanar, nag-o-oversee ng implementation ng FOI at tinutulungan natin ang libo-libo nating mga FOI officers na nagkalat sa mga ahensya para matugunan nila ang mga tanong ng ating mga kababayan (The PCOO created the Project Management Office, under the leadership of Sec. Martin Andanar, and tasked it to oversee the implementation of FOI and we also help our thousands of FOI officers scattered in various government agencies to help the public with their questions regarding the government),” Ablan said.

The Office of the President together with the PCOO also created the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), to protect the life, liberty, and security of the media workers in the country.

PTFoMS Executive Director, Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, said it in only in the time of Duterte where the violence against media sectors were addressed.

He said the Philippines is the only country who has a task force dedicated to protect and uphold their rights and freedom in a democratic country.

“For the longest time tayo ‘yung sinasabing one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in the world so minabuti po ng ating mahal na Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na i-address itong problema na ito. In fact, ito ‘yung kauna-unahang Administrative Order nya that makes the PTFoMS very historic, [it is] the only task force in the world of its kind (For the longest time they have been saying that our country is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in the world, so President Rodrigo Duterte made sure that we addressed this problem. In fact, this was his first Administrative Order that makes PTFoMs very historic, [it is] the only task force in the world of its kind),” Egco said.

Laging Handa Dokyu 3.0 episode 7 was aired on Sunday at 9:30 PM on PTV and IBC-13. It was also livestreamed on the PCOO Facebook page, as well as other government-affiliated social media pages.

Source: Philippines News Agency