﻿PCOO resumes radio rehab initiative for gov’t media facilities

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agency, the Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS), continue to implement their initiative to modernize and upgrade the broadcast facilities of the government this year starting with DWPE 729AM Radyo Pilipinas Tuguegarao.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar led the turnover of new broadcast equipment to DWPE station manager Sany Lopez and the staff of the station on Monday as part of the Radio Rehab Program.

In his message, Andanar stressed the need for the government to keep up with the new technologies in the market for the government media to remain a relevant source of information.

“Ang pinaka-epektibong tanggapan ng media ay yung may kakayahang makapag-abot ng tama at napapanahong impormasyon, at iyon po ang ating layunin. Magagawa lang natin ito kung sasabay tayo sa mga teknolohiya ngayon (The most effective media institution is the one that can deliver accurate and timely information, and that is what we are aiming for. We can only achieve that if we keep up with the pace of technology),” he said.

Andanar said the PCOO will continue to deliver public service and, at the same time, “modernized our government stations.”

The Radio Rehab Program started in 2019. It aims to modernize and upgrade the equipment of government radio facilities in the country.

RP Tuguegarao is the sixth radio station to receive new equipment through the program. They initially received two units of new desktop computers, two sets of condenser microphones, and one unit of audio mixer.

Andanar also committed to the delivery of an 8-input console and soundproof panels for the station’s broadcast booth.

Other provincial stations that benefited from the program were Radyo Pilipinas stations in Calbayog City, Cagayan de Oro City, Butuan City, Tandag City, and Cebu City.

Lopez expressed her gratitude for the unexpected blessing, noting that this will boost the morale of more government information officers here while they perform their duty to the public.

“Hindi ko inasahan na magkakaroon kami ng ganitong biyaya. I’m very sure na kapag natanggap na po namin ‘yung ibibigay ng PCOO at ni Secretary Andanar, malaking-malaking tulong po ito para mas lalo pa po natin mapaganda ang kalidad ng tunog na maririnig po nila sa kanilang mga radyo (I didn’t expect to receive this blessing. I’m very sure that when we receive what PCOO and Secretary Andanar will provide, it will be a big help in improving the quality of sound that people will hear on their radios),” she said. “Malaki pong boost sa morale namin. Nakaka-inspire po para aming pag-igihan ang aming trabaho (It’s a big boost to our morale. It inspires us to improve our work).”

Source: Philippines News Agency