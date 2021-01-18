﻿PCOO mourns death of AFP personnel in Bukidnon chopper crash

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) extended condolences to the families of the five soldiers and two government militiamen who died in a helicopter crash in Bukidnon on Saturday.

Reports showed that the military helicopter was on a supply run to government troops fighting communist rebels when it crash-landed at 2:30 p.m. in Impasug-ong town, killing seven Air Force and military personnel.

In a statement on Saturday, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said the agency is “saddened” by the fate of the seven soldiers.

“We are saddened by the helicopter crash involving our Philippine Air Force personnel while resupplying troops to counteract communist rebels in Bukidnon yesterday (Saturday). With this, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of our fallen heroes,” he said.

Andanar also extended thoughts and prayers to their families.

He remembered the soldiers for their “stark bravery, courage, and patriotism” which never waived until their last hours of serving the country.

“May their love for our country inspire many soldiers and Filipinos to uphold peace among each other to attain development and security while respecting differences,” he added.

The site where a UH-1H Huey helicopter crashed is still off-limits to the public as a team from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

In a telephone interview on Saturday evening, Maj. Rodulfo Cordero Jr., spokesperson of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed in the mountainous village of Bulonay in Impasug-ong town is now being guarded by soldiers from the 8th Infantry Battalion until experts from the PAF can complete their investigation.

He said the helicopter crashed probably due to a mechanical malfunction and not because of the weather condition.

Cordero said it was also unlikely shot down by the communist guerrillas as military helicopters usually fly at an altitude of about 800 meters beyond the range of assault rifles.

He identified the victims as Lt. Col. Arnie Arroyo, pilot; 2nd Lt. Mark Anthony Caabay, co-pilot; Sgt. Mervin Bersabe; Airman 1st Class Stephen Agarrado; Sgt. Julius Salvado; Jerry Ayocdo; and Jhamel Sugalang.

Arroyo, Caabay, Bersabe and Agarrado are PAF personnel, Salvado is from the Army, and Ayocdo and Sugalang are members of the Army’s Cafgu Active Auxiliary.

