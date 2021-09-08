﻿PCOO-led media training facility to rise in Bukidnon campus

The construction of the Government Strategic Communications Academy (GSCA) is set to start within this month, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday.

The training facility for government media workers and information officers will be built inside the Northern Bukidnon State College compound in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

“The first Government Communications Academy will finally have its groundbreaking ceremony this September. It will focus on teaching communications to our information officers from the barangays to those in the national government agencies,” Andanar said in a news release.

GSCA would also accommodate private media firm workers who wish to participate in training programs.

“Training programs include broadcasting and writing, among others. This profession is a vocation. It’s really something that you do because you believe in public service, in informing the people through development communication,” he said.

The PCOO earlier facilitated the construction of the Mindanao Media Hub in Davao City, the first government media center outside Metro Manila.

The government is also set to build the Visayas Media Hub in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

“We will finally have a Government Communications Academy and this is because of President Rodrigo Duterte, who supports all of our programs,” Andanar said.

He vowed the PCOO will continue promoting the welfare of media workers in the country.

The PCOO has been a strong supporter and partner of the passage of the Media Workers Welfare Act, which the House of Representatives approved in January.

House Bill 8140 proposes that media workers shall not receive less than the applicable minimum wage prescribed by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board; shall be entitled to overtime pay and night shift premiums; shall have coverage by Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation; and a minimum daily hazard pay of PHP500 for those physically reporting in dangerous areas, such as strife-torn or embattled areas, distressed or isolated stations, disease-infested areas, or areas declared under a state of calamity or emergency.

Source: Philippines News Agency