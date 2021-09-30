﻿PCOO issues ‘no wrong door policy’ for FOI program

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), through the Freedom of Information–Project Management Office (FOI-PMO), has issued a new circular providing guidelines and mechanisms to refer a requesting party to the proper repository of the requested data.

This new policy addresses the increasing number of denied requests from agencies that do not maintain requested information.

On August 27, PCOO Secretary Jose Ruperto Martin M. Andanar signed the FOI-MC No. 21-05 or the Guidelines on the Referral of Requested Information, Official Record/s and Public Record/s to the Appropriate Government Agency, otherwise known as the “No Wrong Door Policy for FOI.”

FOI-MC No. 21-05 aims to eliminate denying FOI requests based on the government agency’s non-possession of the information.

It also set a guideline for the referral of any requested information, official record/s, or public record/s to the appropriate government agency by any other government agencies under the Executive Branch.

With this new system, the PCOO hopes to interconnect government agencies, with the end goal of providing better service to all FOI requesting parties.

Successful requests, which according to FOI data are significantly lower in previous years, will hopefully increase with the implementation of the referral system.

The new feature allows government agencies to refer requests to up to two referrals.

An internal FOI Messenger will also be included in the dashboards of the FOI Receiving Officers (FRO) and FOI Decision Makers (FDM) to aid them in finding the proper agency that holds the requested data.

FOI-MC No. 21-05 covers all government agencies under the Executive Branch implementing the FOI Program under Executive Order No. 2, series of 2016, and applies to both paper-based and electronic forms of requesting information.

A copy of the signed MC can be downloaded from the Resources Page of the eFOI portal at www.foi.gov.ph/resources. (

