﻿PCOO holds 1st nat’l broadcast in PH’s biggest media hub

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) held the first national broadcast of Laging Handa public briefing in the Mindanao Media Hub (MMH) here on Saturday, led by PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar with guests Senator Christopher Lawrence Go and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Wendel Avisado.

Go said the media hub will deliver information to the public particularly in the whole of Mindanao, especially those in areas with no or weak signal.

He also said its establishment is timely since most people are not going out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congratulations for having this Mindanao Media Hub. It is like the BBC where print, radio, TV, and online are under one roof. I am proud to have this facility as there are a lot of municipalities and provinces with weak signal can benefit from it,” Go added.

He also hoped that a state-of-the-art media hub will also be established in Cebu serving the entire Visayas Island.

“I hope it will not end here and I hope we will also have the Visayas Media Hub since it is deemed necessary during these time,” Go added.

He also disclosed that he talked to Avisado about the funding of the Visayas Media Hub and will also suggest the matter to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Luckily, DBM vowed to support the project,” Go said.

Meanwhile, Avisado lauded the PCOO for the success of the MMH’s establishment and he added that he is proud that all communications agencies of the government will be in one facility.

“Through this, you can really see that the government is doing its best to reach the far-flung areas,” he said.

He also assured that the agency will support the funding and establishment of the Visayas Media Hub. “We in the DBM will support 101 percent on that project,” Avisado said.

The six-story MMH includes equipment upgrade for PTV and Radyo Pilipinas that will already be airing in AM and FM band, aside from having state-of-the-art facilities and studios. Each floor is 1,000 square meters.

The MMH will serve as the government’s main broadcast hub in Regions 10 (Northern Mindanao) to 13 (Caraga), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to deliver tailored content specific to its people and to boost the signal in the areas of coverage.

The facility, which costs around PHP700-million, contains television, print, wire, online, and new media services, delivered through four studios — each with its own production control. It is powered by a 10kW terrestrial transmitter and a 1kW digital transmitter that will facilitate broadcast services and has a digital satellite news-gathering system to streamline the sourcing of news.

It will house the PTV, Radyo Pilipinas, News and Information Bureau – Philippine News Agency, the Philippine Information Agency, National Printing Office, APO Production Unit, and other attached agencies of the PCOO.

Source: Philippines News agency