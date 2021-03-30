﻿PCOO chief Andanar contracts Covid-19

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Andanar himself confirmed that his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test yielded a positive result. He said he is asymptomatic.

“I would like to confirm that I have, unfortunately, tested positive for Covid-19. Though I am asymptomatic, I was immediately isolated and placed on home quarantine,” he said in a press statement on Monday night.

He was in Loreto, Dinagat Islands last March 22 for the conduct of the Explain, Explain, Explain information drive on the National Covid-19 Vaccination Roadmap.

Prior to reaching Loreto, he said his RT-PCR yielded a negative result.

Andanar said he underwent another RT-PCR test upon returning back to Manila on March 27. The result showed that he was positive for the virus.

He assured that contact tracing has been done among those he has interacted with including family members and staff.

Despite testing positive for Covid-19, Andanar said he will continue to discharge his function as PCOO chief.

“I am okay and I will still continue to work hard and to perform my duties well, including hosting regular shows to inform the public, as I recuperate from the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, he urged the public not to entertain the allegations that he violated travel restrictions.

“I would not violate travel restrictions, as these strict protocols are in place for our safety, more importantly, I would never jeopardize the well-being of others,” he said.

He urged the public to observe quarantine protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, washing of hands, and practicing physical distancing to mitigate the risk of catching or spreading the virus.

“I would like to remind everyone that we are all still susceptible to Covid-19. Anyone can be infected, which is why we need to strictly adhere to the safety protocols,” he added.

He also called residents living in areas placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest community quarantine, to be “extra vigilant” and to follow measures set by government

Source: Philippines News Agency