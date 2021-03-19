﻿Pckaging technology to assist agri-fishery sector in R6

A Diploma in Packaging Technology program, an initiative that will aid farmers and fisherfolks of Western Visayas enhance their products, was virtually launched at the Central Philippine University (CPU) here on Wednesday.

The program is part of a capability-building component of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) collaboration project on enhancing the competitiveness of the Western Visayas agriculture and fishery products through packaging improvement, said Engr. Bernie Cangrejo, head of the CPU Packaging Engineering Department, in his presentation on the rationale of the diploma course.

The pilot offering catering to 25 scholars funded by the DA 6 already kicked off the second semester of this school year. The one-year program will culminate with a packaging project, Cangrejo added.

“I know that you will set a standard of quality and excellence as the first students and first future graduates of Diploma in Packaging Technology program,” he told the participants.

Meanwhile, DOST Secretary Fortunato T. De La Peña, in his message, said the program “is vital for our key players in strengthening and developing their capacity to provide quality assistance to its beneficiaries”.

Engr. Rowen Gelonga, DOST regional director for Western Visayas, said “packaging is of critical importance in ensuring that goods, particularly food, are sustainably produced, distributed, and consumed in a safe and economical manner”.

“If we come to think of it, packaging is a very critical component in terms of food sufficiency or security. We can minimize post-harvest losses and spoilage as well as maximize the value of agricultural and fishery products with the right packaging technology,” he said.

The collaboration, he added, not only ensures the provision of necessary technical assistance to agri-entrepreneurs in terms of product packaging, but more importantly, “create a pool of experts in packaging science and technology within the government, academe and the private sector”.

Maria Teresa Solis, chief of the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) and project focal person of DA 6, said that the diploma course is a big help to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in improving the packaging and labeling of their products.

“This would expand their market and hopefully they can go into export market,” she said.

The program is expected to also pave the way for the CPU to consider offering a Master’s Degree Program in Packaging Technology. CPU is the only school in the country to offer the Bachelor of Science in Packaging Engineering program.

Source: Philippines News Agency