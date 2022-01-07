﻿PCG transports 1.1K tons of goods to ‘Odette’ victims

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has transported 1,174 tons of relief goods to areas affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

In a mission report released Thursday, the PCG said these goods were transported through PCG vessels and maritime assets to Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and other affected areas.

The PCG Auxiliary aircraft and private vessels have transported an additional 288.5 tons of supplies, bringing the total number of transported relief goods to 1,462.4 tons.

“As per the directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the PCG, through the Task Force Kalinga, continues to utilize its available assets and resources to help in the recovery of typhoon-stricken regions,” the PCG report read.

The PCG has also received PHP1,494,612 in cash donations for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

“Makakaasa po kayo na gagamitin ang halagang ito para maibigay ang anumang pangangailangan ng mga pamilyang lubos na naapektuhan ng bagyong Odette (You can rest assured that this amount will only be used to provide for the necessities of families heavily affected by ‘Odette’),” the PCG said.

The PCG Task Force Kalinga, it said, remains open for both cash and goods donations.

Those interested may donate cash by bank transfer to the PCG Support System Foundation, Inc. found on the PCG Facebook page or by calling the PCG Public Affairs at 0927-560-7729, the PCG Civil Relations Service at 0977-642-6004, and the PCG Logistics Systems Command at 0927-852-3944.

Relief goods, such as drinking water, containers, face masks, canned goods, toiletries, and other necessities for typhoon victims, are accepted at the PCG national headquarters in Port Area, Manila, or the PCG Base Farola in Binondo, Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency