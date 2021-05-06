﻿PCG to hold 2nd leg of maritime exercise in WPS next week

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said it is set to hold the second leg of its maritime exercise in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) next week.

“Sa WPS ulit isasagawa ang second leg ng maritime exercise, hindi muna sa Batanes Group of Islands at Philippine Rise (We will hold the second leg of the maritime exercise in the WPS again, not for the meantime in the Batanes Group of Islands and Philippine Rise),” the PCG said a message to reporters.

In a Facebook post, the PCG said seven out of the eight vessels that joined the previous maritime exercise remain on guard in the WPS.

“24/7 pa rin ang pagbabantay ng pitong barko ng PCG at BFAR [Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources] sa WPS para siguruhin ang kaligtasan ng mga lokal na mangingisda (The seven PCG and BFAR vessels remain on guard 24/7 in the WPS to ensure the safety of local fisherfolk),” the PCG said.

It said BRP Gabriela Silang returned to Manila on Monday to get ready for the planned second leg of the joint PCG and BFAR maritime exercise.

From April 23 to May 2, eight PCG and BFAR vessels conducted a joint maritime exercise at the Bajo de Masinloc and the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the WPS.

During the event, PCG personnel were trained on identifying ship position, cross-track bearing using Azimuth circle and nautical chart, publication familiarization, and cathodic protection test.

BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Cabra, BRP Malapascua, and other PCG-manned BFAR vessels also worked on holding a man overboard exercise, small boat operation, seamanship, and a fire drill

Source: Philippines News Agency