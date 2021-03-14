﻿PCG to build stations in Calayan Island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is set to construct stations on Calayan Island, Cagayan to enhance maritime law enforcement, security, search and rescue, and environmental protection not only in the northern part of Luzon but also in the West Philippine Sea.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the PCG said Calayan Island, part of the Babuyan Islands, will soon be home to PCG stations and/or sub-stations to be constructed at a land area measuring approximately 1,000-square meters.

The pending construction, it said, was made possible following the signing of a deed of donation between PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. and Calayan Island Mayor Joseph Llopis on Tuesday.

“During the signing ceremony, Admiral Ursabia expressed his sincere gratitude to the local government of Calayan Island for supporting the Coast Guard, specifically in strengthening its visibility in the region,” the PCG said.

A day after the ceremony, hundreds of families at Barangay Dadao on Calayan Island received food packs and free medical and dental services, aside from several books given to children to support their online classes, during relief operations of the PCG.

“The Coast Guard will fulfill its part in supporting community development and economic growth on the island,” the PCG said.

The activity, it said, was organized by the PCG Civil Relations Service, PCG Medical Service, and the PCG District North Eastern Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency