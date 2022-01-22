﻿PCG gets 6.3K liters of seized unmarked fuel from DOF

he Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday thanked Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Carlos Dominguez III for approving the donation of 6,357.8 liters of unmarked fuel that were seized by the Bureau of Customs in Arayat, Pampanga in September last year.

In a statement, PCG spokesperson, Commodore Armando Balilo said the donation would “significantly aid” their ongoing humanitarian and disaster response operations through “Task Force Kalinga”.

Balilo said PCG vessels and air assets have so far transported 1,637.3 tons of relief goods to areas heavily affected by the typhoon.

“Moreover, PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) aircraft and private vessels that are part of the PCG’s relief transport missions have ferried 979.6 of supplies, bringing the tally to 2,616.9 tons of transported relief goods and critical supplies to support the rehabilitation of the affected families of Typhoon Odette since 19 December 2021,” he said.

The areas that received most of the aid from the PCG, other government institutions, and non-government organizations include Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency