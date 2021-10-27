﻿PCG cancels Antique-Oriental Mindoro sea trips due to ‘Lannie’

The Philippine Coast Guard Station (PCGS) in Antique on Monday canceled trips of sea vessels plying from the Semirara Island in Caluya town to Oriental Mindoro after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in the province due to tropical depression Lannie.

“Trips of sea vessel Argo from Semirara Island to (Oriental) Mindoro had been canceled effective Monday for the safety of their passengers and crew,” said PCGS Antique Deputy Station Commander, Senior Chief Petty Officer Felixberto Salibio, during a virtual press conference.

He said three Argo vessels have regular daily trips to and from Antique.

Meanwhile, Salibio said fishermen are also instructed to take shelter and not go out to sea for their fishing activities.

“We don’t want our fishermen to be stranded out into the sea that is why we are advising them to temporarily seek shelter until such time that the weather will improve,” he said.

Currently, fishing boats are already anchored at the Malandog River, where they usually seek shelter whenever a typhoon is coming.

Meanwhile, isolated rain showers are now felt in some parts of the province, but the onset of the heavy rainfall is expected this evening once the tropical depression develops into a tropical storm, said Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Broderick Train in a separate virtual press conference.

“We are advising our municipal counterparts to closely monitor the situation,” he said.

He said they are to ready implement pre-emptive evacuation of the residents, especially in the low-lying areas.

He also advised municipal DRRMOs in need of assistance to coordinate with them.

