﻿PCG, BOC seize smuggled cigarettes off Zamboanga City

Joint Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) operatives have arrested four suspects and seized an estimated PHP2.1 million worth of smuggled assorted brands of cigarette off this city, the PCG reported Friday.

The PCG-Southwestern Mindanao District said the shipment of cigarettes was seized by the joint team around 3:21 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Layag-Layag, here.

The team members were conducting maritime patrol aboard the BRP-Bagacay (MRRV-4410) when they chanced upon a motorboat, named Dynasty, manned by a four-man crew in Layag-Layag.

When inspected, the motorboat was loaded with some 70 master cases (big boxes) of cigarettes. The crew failed to present documents to show the legality of the shipment.

The arrested crew were identified as Karbi Askalani, 35; Benhar Saraba, 32; Ridzkan Hussin, 28; and Radzman Baltapa, 26.

The PCG said that the motorboat was towed together with its cargo and crew to Zamboanga City International Port (ZCIP) for further investigation.

Upon arrival, joint law enforcement operatives unloaded the smuggled items for inventory and documentation.

The PCG said that it is working together with the BOC in enhancing border control to prevent customs fraud, smuggling, human trafficking, and other illegal activities within the country’s waters.

Source: Philippines News Agency