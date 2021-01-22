﻿PCCI opens innovation center

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has opened an innovation hub that aims to align skills of local talents to the demand of the technology job market.

The PCCI has partnered with Huawei Technologies Philippines, Inc. for the PCCI Innovation Center located in Double Dragon Meridian Park in Pasay City.

At the soft launching of the innovation center, PCCI president Benedicto Yujuico said the innovation hub will offer educational programs aligning with in-demand skills and knowledge, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, big data analysis, Internet of Things, satellite internet connectivity, and blockchain.

“We envision that our Center will facilitate knowledge-exchange among start-ups, established businesses, and LGUs (local government units) in moving toward digital transformation and software solutions in the areas of smart cities, medical technology, security systems, and digital banking, among others,” Yujuico said.

He added the innovation hub would be PCCI’s legacy and contribution to achieve the government’s Ambisyon 2040.

“We hope to accelerate the achievement of Ambisyon 2040 through introducing innovation to local government, the academe, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and other sectors such as agriculture, agribusiness, logistics, and transportation,” the PCCI executive said.

PCCI Innovation Center managing director Miguel Yujuico said the innovation hub aims “to bring the startup spirit of Silicon Valley” to the country.

“There are lots of bright minds and talented people here in our county, but it’s a shame they often have to leave to find opportunities elsewhere,” he said.

He added the Center is creating the innovate.com.ph to reach out to entrepreneurs and innovators, creating business accelerators for local startups, and providing them training and mentorship programs.

“We are the one-stop shop to turn innovative ideas into full-fledged companies,” he said.” We look forward to seeing the innovators and entrepreneurs who are going to be walking through our doors in a few weeks, and look forward to seeing the great things they’re going to create.”

Source: Philippines News agency