﻿PCA sets virtual trade fair for Nat’l Coco Week

To increase coconut raw material utilization, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) will kick off on Tuesday (Aug. 3) the month-long celebration of the 35th National Coconut Week.

PCA Administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr. told reporters on Monday that the agency will also host a virtual trade fair and exhibit to introduce producers and farmers to investors as well as coconut farmer organizations.

“The virtual exhibit will give exhibitors an innovative platform to get business leads as they virtually interact with visitors/clients just like in the traditional trade fair and exhibit,” Madrigal said.

The celebration, which carries the theme: “Negosyanteng Magniniyog: Kaagapay Tungo sa Maunlad na Ekonomiya”, will also run a Coconut Festival Trade Fair. It will be opened every Thursdays to Sundays of August in selected malls of the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

On August 4 to 6, different stakeholders will discuss investment prospects for the coconut industry in the country. PCA, in a statement, mentioned a three-day business-to-business meeting will follow where international buyers and investors are invited for a business matching session with local suppliers.

Madrigal underscored that the PCA Regional Offices will also be organizing localized activities to celebrate the occasion.

“I highly urge everyone to take part in the coconut industry’s transformation. This will be the earlier stages of a progressive development of the coconut industry. Let us support and empower our farmers today so we can all walk towards a brighter future for them and the nation as a whole,” Madrigal said.

The Coconut Week celebration is an annual event of the PCA as mandated by Presidential Proclamation 142 signed by the late President Corazon Aquino in 1987. It seeks to pay tribute and recognition of the benefits experienced by the country because of the coconut industry.

The 35th National Coconut Week will be opened to the public through its social media and websites: nationalcoconutweek.com and the PCA Market Research and Promotions Division Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency