﻿PCA sends 15K coco seednuts to ‘Odette’-hit areas

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) has started shipping out some 15,000 coconut seednuts for the farmers affected by Typhoon Odette.

The PCA on Wednesday said it coordinated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to deliver seednuts using military trucks.

AFP’s Civil Relations Service and Southern Luzon Command said it transported some 6,000 coconut hybrids (MRDxTAG), 3,000 dwarf coconut seednuts and planting materials to Palawan on Wednesday.

The PCA-Calabarzon has also committed to sending 20 units of chainsaw as support for timely debris management and lumber utilization.

The PCA has been working nonstop to assist coconut farmers whose plantations were devastated by “Odette”.

Of the estimated PHP10-billion damage in the agriculture sector, PHP1.58 billion are in the coconut sector as 10 million coconut trees were totally damaged by the typhoon, according to data shared on Tuesday.

Apart from farm recovery assistance, the PCA has also coordinated with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to guarantee the rehabilitation of farmers and their families.

While the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provides temporary employment to chainsaw operators, haulers, and helpers through a cash-for-work program, coconut lumbers will be turned over to the DHSUD to be used for the construction of temporary housing facilities.

