﻿PBA to set online awards night, draft

MANILA – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will be holding its major preseason activities online due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The league will be doing its awards night and the rookie draft through video conferencing, shying away from a physical version of them due to the quarantine restrictions imposed in Metro Manila.

The “special” awards night will take place on January 17.

Unlike the usual Leo Awards, only the Best Player of the Conference and not the Most Valuable Player of the season will be handed out.

Also to be presented are the Outstanding Rookie and the “Special Team” instead of the Rookie of the Year and the Mythical Selection, respectively.

Three staples in the Leos, the Most Improved Player, All-Defensive Team, and the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award, will be handed out during the special awards night.

Meanwhile, the March 14 draft will take place at the virtual realm instead of holding it physically at the Robinson’s Place Manila atrium, regardless of whether Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine (GCQ) or be finally placed under modified GCQ that month.

However, the possibility of holding a physical combine right before draft day remains, considering the success of the Women’s National Basketball League’s physical draft combine at Victoria Sports in Quezon City last month. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency