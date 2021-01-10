﻿PBA mulls 2-conference Season 46

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is eyeing at least two conferences, the highly anticipated Philippine Cup and an import spiced conference, for the upcoming 46th season.

However, Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Thursday that the league will still try to play out the classic three-tournament calendar amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Pipilitin namin kung kakayanin, three conferences. Kung hindi, two conferences (We will try to hold three conferences if we can. If not, we will hold two conference),” Marcial said at the resumption of the Tabloid Organization in Philippine Sports’ Usapang Sports forum.

If in case the three-conference schedule becomes less feasible, he said the reinforced conference for this year may likely be the usual season ending tournament.

“Baka Governors’ Cup (Maybe the Governors’ Cup),” Marcial added.

However, he clarified that nothing has been cast in stone yet.

“Hindi ko pa masasabi sa inyo hanggang wala pang liwanag sa atin kung may vaccine na tayo at ano ang ipapagawa ng gobyerno sa atin (I cannot divulge everything to you as long as we could not shed light on whether we already have a vaccine and what the government will ask us to do),” Marcial said.

National and local government units have started their procurement process to avail of the Covid-19 vaccines that could arrive early this year.

On the other hand, the United States has just begun inoculating its citizens with the Covid-19 vaccines, which could make things easier for the imports to be cleared for action.

“Titignan namin if papayag sila [na maglaro dito] at ano ang quarantine na hihingiin ng government (We will determine if they will play here and the quarantine requirement the government will put up for them),” Marcial said.

The 46th season of the PBA is scheduled to begin on April 9 with the Philippine Cup.

Marcial said he is considering an August start for the import-laden conference.

Source: Philippines News agency