﻿Patients hospitalized due to Delta variant mostly unvaccinated

It is important for more Filipinos to get vaccinated as soon as possible as hospitalizations and severe infections due to the Delta variant recorded abroad were mostly those with no inoculation, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Saturday.

“We are saying right now that most of these individuals na talagang naapektuhan po nitong Delta variant sa ibang bansa ay hindi mga bakunado. So, iyan lang po ay nagpapakita na kailangan po natin ang bakuna para tayo ay maprotektahan against severe illness and death (We are saying right now that most of these individuals that were severely affected by the Delta variant abroad are unvaccinated. So that alone shows that we need these shots to protect us from severe illness and death),” she said in a Laging Handa briefing.

Citing data overseas, Vergeire said 98 percent of those hospitalized and who developed severe infections in the United States due to Delta variant have yet to receive the jab against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In the Philippines, about 18 of the recorded cases were also unvaccinated while two already received their full shots.

“So, iyong pag-ramping up ng bakuna ay isinasagawa na ngayon ng ating gobyerno (This is why we are now ramping up our vaccination),” she said.

“In fact, last July 22, we were able to vaccinate almost 500,000 individuals in just one day. We are now averaging almost 300,000 vaccinations per day in seven days moving average. So hopefully po, mas mapataas pa natin para lalong makapagprotekta ng ating population (We’re hoping to increase this to further protect our population),” Vergeire added.

Aside from boosting the vaccination drive, the health official said the DOH has also prepositioned medicines and more Covid-19 dedicated beds for hospitals in preparation for a possible surge in cases.

The DOH likewise provided more mechanical ventilators and in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry and oxygen manufacturers to increase the latter’s output per day.

“And of course the last, tinataasan po natin ngayon ang kapasidad for testing, so that we can detect more and we can be able to somehow further contain at ma-prevent natin kung sakali ang further na pagtaas ng kaso (We’re also increasing our capacity for testing so that we can detect more and we can be able to further contain and prevent the spike in cases),” Vergeire said.

The DOH has so far recorded a total of 64 Delta variant cases in the country after the detection of 17 more infections on July 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency