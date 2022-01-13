﻿PATAFA formally enters mediation

The Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA) has formally confirmed its participation in a mediation process called by Philippine Sports Commission chair Butch Ramirez to resolve the national sports association’s row with pole vault star Ernest John “EJ” Obiena.

In a letter sent to Ramirez by PATAFA board of trustees member Datu Yusoph Mama on Tuesday, PATAFA president Popoy Juico, legal counsel Aldrin Cabiles, and Alfonso Sta. Clara will represent the national sports association in the mediation.

In his letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday, Mama also reiterated PATAFA’s earlier decision to defer the sanctions it is supposed to slap on Obiena, including being taken out from the national team and charged with an estafa complaint, until Jan. 19.

Obiena has yet to confirm his participation in the mediation, although he said in a letter sent to Ramirez that he is willing to undergo the process.

Obiena underwent knee surgery to repair a small tear in his meniscus, which probably delayed his formal entry to the mediation.

However, a person privy of the situation told the PNA that he has been given 15 days to make his final decision on the mediation.

Ramirez sees the mediation process as the only way to resolve the feud between Obiena and PATAFA, which stems from a liquidation issue.

