﻿Passenger traffic nearly doubled on Dec. 31-Jan. 1

The number of international travelers during the last day of 2021 and the first day of the new year almost doubled compared to last year, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Monday.

In a statement, Commissioner Jaime Morente said New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day saw 10,140 arrivals while there were only 5,791 during the same two-day period in 2020-2021.

The number of departing passengers also increased to 6,951 from 3,770.

“The trend shows a steady improvement in the number of travelers. While the figures remain low, this is a significant improvement from last year. We’re hoping to see better numbers this 2022,” he stated.

BI Port Operations Division chief, lawyer Carlos Capulong, also reported that airport operations were “smooth” during the holiday season.

“We ensured that our manpower was maximized as we anticipated an increase in travelers. We also ensured that our e-gates are serviceable to be able to ease lines and ensure social distancing,” he said in another statement.

Ninety-nine new immigration officers were deployed to augment BI’s airport manpower during the holidays.

Source: Philippines News Agency