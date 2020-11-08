﻿Pasig’s typhoon relief aid arrives in Catanduanes

Relief goods and financial assistance donated by Pasig City for typhoon-affected families in Catanduanes arrived in the province on Sunday.

The city government, through the Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PCDRRMC), turned over its donation of 10,000 units of food packs worth PHP1.5 million to Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua and Rep. Hector Sanchez, which will be distributed to residents affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly (International name: Goni) last Nov. 1.

The city government also handed a PHP2 million financial assistance to the provincial government.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Thursday met with City Administrator Jeronimo Manzanero and the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) chief Bryant Wong, along with the city’s DRRM Council members, to discuss the approval of PCDRRMC Resolution No. 7, series of 2020, extending financial assistance and relief goods to Catanduanes and other provinces that were hard-hit by “Rolly”.

The resolution authorized the grant of PHP2 million to the provincial government of Catanduanes, PHP1 million to Albay, and PHP1 million to Camarines Sur.

The resolution stated, “the financial assistance shall provide a temporary respite to those affected cities and municipalities in time of great distress while in the process of recovery and rehabilitation.”

Following the approval of the resolution, the city government immediately repacked the food items to be donated to the typhoon-affected families in the Bicol Region.

In a video shared by the city DRRMO, Cua thanked the Pasigueños and the city government for conducting relief operations to help Bicolanos affected by the calamity.

Pasig City Councilor Rhichie Brown led the turnover of the donations at the provincial capitol in Virac, Catanduanes.

“On behalf of the people of Catanduanes, we would like to thank Mayor Vico Sotto for donating PHP2 million and 10,000 food packs worth PHP1.5 million,” Cua said.

“Hindi namin makakalimutan ang tulong ng (We will never forget the help extended by the) city of Pasig,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency