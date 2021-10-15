﻿Pasig village to fund college education of 30 more scholars

A barangay in Pasig has added 30 more college scholarship slots for children of indigent families whose sources of income have been affected due to economic backlash caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barangay San Antonio (BSA), Pasig now has a total of 110 college scholars with the addition of 30 more grantees since its initial implementation last year.

BSA chairman Raymond Lising said he recently signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the new scholars of the barangay.

Under the said scholarship program, each beneficiary will be provided PHP50,000 annual stipend for tuition fee and an additional PHP1,500 monthly allowance.

“Even if there is still a pandemic, education is very important. This is why we added more scholars to help their parents during these very trying times,” Lising said in a news release on Wednesday.

Village officials made sure that indigent students, who are in dire need of assistance to pursue their studies, are priority in the program.

“This pandemic has devastated our economy and the parents of our scholars, and our scholars themselves, are affected by this. This is why, we in the barangay, added more scholars in our scholarship program,” he added.

Believing in the importance of education, Lising stressed that it is important for students to continue their studies despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Lising said the scholarship program is an integral part of the social services of the barangay.

“The pandemic all the more affected the financial capacity of a family and sometimes their children’s studies are sacrificed. But thanks to this program, nabibigyan sila ng pag-asa at pagkakataon na makatapos sa pagaaral, at ito ay susi upang maka-ahon ang kanilang pamilya sa kahirapan (they are given the chance to finish their studies which will help them and their families escape poverty,” he added.

Lising said six college scholars of their barangay have recently graduated.

In the agreement, scholars are to provide community service through voluntary work in the offices of the barangay. But due to the pandemic, the chairman said the barangay has set aside this condition for now.

BSA has provided each scholar an automated teller machine cards which they can use to access the financial aid given to them by the barangay. This is to ensure the safety of scholars and accessibility of their allowances amid the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency