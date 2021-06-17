﻿Pasig resumes full operations under GCQ with restrictions

All government services in Pasig City resumed full operations on Wednesday following the slight downgrade to general community quarantine (GCQ) with restrictions — from heightened restrictions — in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus for the remainder of June.

Still, residents were reminded that those allowed to go out are only those with essential travel, including essential workers, those with medical emergencies, buying food, and those needing access to social services.

Fully vaccinated senior citizens are now allowed in public places, provided that they will present their vaccination cards when entering establishments.

Food establishments should allow just 40-percent seating capacity for indoor dine-in and 50 percent for outdoors.

A 30-percent venue capacity for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions events, and similar activities are allowed.

Indoor tourist attractions, historical sites, and museums in the city should operate at 20-percent venue capacity while outdoor tourist spots are allowed 50-percent capacity.

Personal care establishments such as beauty salons, barbershops, and nail spas, may operate at 50-percent seating capacity, limited to services that will enable the wearing of face masks by both client and service provider.

Gyms and other fitness centers may open at 20-percent venue capacity while the non-contact indoor sports venue may operate at 30-percent capacity.

Religious gatherings must be at 30-percent venue capacity.

“Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for deaths not caused by Covid-19 are allowed, but will be limited to immediate family members only,” the local government added in a social media advisory.

The curfew hours in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna have been adjusted to midnight (from 10 p.m.) to 4 a.m.

As of June 16, Pasg is still dealing with 275 active Covid-19 cases, out of the total confirmed 31,471. There have been 30,313 recoveries and 883 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency