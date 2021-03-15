﻿Pasig prepares facility for possible entry of new Covid variants

Pasig City is preparing for the possible entry of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) variants by establishing a separate quarantine facility.

Mayor Vico Sotto said Saturday they must review their health care system and continue to find ways to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 and contain infections within communities.

“We are currently revisiting our health care system’s protocols, including for testing and quarantine of positive patients and close contacts,” he stated in a social media post. “As we receive more information, especially about the variants, we will continue updating our protocols.”

The Centralized Quarantine Facility is being rearranged to allocate spaces in case the new variants penetrate the city, which had 390 active cases as of Thursday.

The Philippines already has confirmed cases of the strains first reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil.

Pasig is also reinforcing human resources by hiring more medical personnel to man additional quarantine facilities.

About 70 percent of the city’s hospital-based personnel have been vaccinated, Sotto said, expressing hope that more vaccines would arrive in the coming months.

He likewise ordered an indefinite suspension for the re-opening of various recreational establishments while authorities intensify patrol and inspection, especially in high-traffic establishments.

City Hall personnel operate under alternative work arrangements, with only 50 percent physically reporting in offices.

Of Pasig’s 11,932 total confirmed Covid-19 cases, 11,095 have recovered and 447 have died as of March 11.

Sotto reminded residents anew not to be complacent.

“In light of the recent surge of cases in the National Capital Region and the emergence of variants of Covid-19, let us all remain vigilant and compliant with all health protocols,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency