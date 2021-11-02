﻿Pasig offers free circumcision this November

Now that coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases have declined, the Pasig City government will turn its attention to other projects.

The local government on Monday announced “Operation Libreng Tuli” (free circumcision) that will be held every Saturday of November.

Boys aged 11 to 14 years and their parents may start registration by Tuesday in Barangay Health Centers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. only, Mondays to Fridays except on holidays.

Registrants will receive a text advisory of their approved schedule and venue.

The “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) program will likewise continue Tuesday after its suspension on Monday, a non-working holiday in observance of All Saints’ Day.

Pasig City has been providing free shuttle services to health care personnel and other front-liners amid the pandemic travel restrictions.

The city only has 216 active Covid-19 cases as of Saturday while 57,015 have recovered out of the total 58,652 infections.

Overall, the National Capital Region is now classified as “low risk” to Covid-19 infections by the OCTA Research Group.

Source: Philippines News Agency