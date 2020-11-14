﻿Pasig now 99% flood-free; clearing ops ongoing

Nearly 10,000 evacuees in Pasig City have gradually returned to their houses after the destructive Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) lashed Metro Manila and Southern Luzon on November 12.

In a social media post on Saturday, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said the evacuees were provided grocery food packs and other non-food items upon returning to their homes.

Sotto said 99-percent of the city’s flood has subsided allowing many residents in various flood-prone villages to return to their normal lives.

However, Sotto assured the city government will continue catering to families who have not yet returned home and currently staying at the evacuation centers.

Sotto said the local government conducts ongoing clearing and disinfection operations within the city.

He added that the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is currently working on power restoration.

According to the latest report of the Pasig Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), about 9,000 households lost their power supply after “Ulysses” made landfall.

The city disaster responders are still on alert status, Sotto said.

Residents could contact the city’s emergency hotline through telephone number 8643-0000 or could leave a message to Pasig City Public Information Office’s official Facebook page, to request any disaster-related response and services.

Sotto, meanwhile, urged the public to stay safe as the country is still in the middle of the health crisis.

“Mataas pa rin ang bilang ng Covid. Wag kalimutan ang health protocols, lalo na sa pagsuot ng mask (The Covid-19 cases are still high, don’t forget the health protocols, particularly wearing a face mask),” Sotto told the public.

In Valenzuela City, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the local government’s cleaning and clearing teams are almost done with clearing the city’s trash, debris, and fallen trees.

Gatchalian added that Meralco is working double-time to complete the power restoration in Valenzuela.

On the other hand, the Valenzuela government deployed its City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) team, along with its “mobile kitchen”, to help feed the 1,500 families hit hard by “Ulysses” in Malanday, Marikina City.

The city government also deployed rescue teams along with its spare equipment to augment the clearing and cleaning operations in Marikina.

In Marikina, the clearing operations and rehabilitation of the major roads devastated by the typhoon have also started.

Donations are also pouring in for the affected Marikina residents.

Source: Philippines News Agency