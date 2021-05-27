﻿Pasig launches ‘Malusog na Batang Pasigueño’ program

The Pasig City government has officially launched its ‘Malusog na Batang Pasigueño’ program to make sure every child will get enough nutrition amid the pandemic.

In a social media post on Thursday, the city government said the initiative targets to make sure that every child in Pasig would get the basic nutritional requirements they needed.

The program aims to address malnutrition, which could greatly affect the academic performances of children, particularly among public school students.

Through the program, Mayor Vico Sotto said some 147,484 public school students in elementary, high school, SPED (special education) and community-based alternative learning system (ALS) will benefit from the program.

“Sana makatulong ito sa mga pamilyang nangangailangan, lalo na ngayong pandemya, higit sa lahat para maipagpatuloy ng bawat Batang Pasigueño ang kanilang pag-aaral (I hope this will help the families in need, especially during the pandemic, most of all, for every Pasigueño child to continue their education),” he said.

The provisional food items contain nutritional requirements from the “Sangkap Pinoy” seal or those three essential micronutrients such as vitamin A, iodine, and iron.

The city government plans to eliminate malnutrition and help students to improve their brain development by giving them nutritious food packs amid the prevailing health crisis.

The city government’s team has started visiting the 44 elementary and secondary schools to distribute the nutritional food packs from May 17 to May 20.

The distribution to the other schools is ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency