﻿Pasig conducts Covid-19 testing for typhoon victims

The city government of Pasig has conducted coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing for typhoon-affected residents staying in evacuation centers to prevent transmission of the disease while disaster response is ongoing.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the city government is targeting to complete the testing of some 1,500 evacuees, to make sure they are safe from the risks of Covid-19.

“Since health protocols were difficult to maintain 100 percent of the time, we will test everyone who stayed in the evacuation centers,” Sotto said in a social media post on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Sotto said the city government is almost done with its house-to-house distribution of relief goods for families affected by flooding in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Pipilitin nating mabigyan ng ayuda ang bawat pamilyang binaha (We will try to provide relief assistance to every flooded household),” he said.

The rise of Marikina River’s water level caused by heavy rains also triggered massive flooding in some parts of Pasig.

Nearly 10,000 residents have evacuated.

Some of them were allowed to return home after the flood subsided last Saturday.

Sotto said the local government conducts ongoing clearing operations in areas badly hit by the typhoon.

“Tuloy-tuloy din po ang clearing operations natin (Clearing operations continue). It will take some time to clean up,” he said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY