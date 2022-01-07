﻿Pasig City, DPWH each donate P1-M for typhoon victims in NegOr

The provincial government of Negros Oriental has received PHP1 million from the local government unit (LGU) of Pasig City and another PHP1 million from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as financial assistance for victims of Typhoon Odette, which ripped through Negros Oriental on Dec. 16, 2021.

Capitol Information Officer Bimbo Miraflor told the media on Thursday that Governor Roel Degamo informed the Local Finance Committee and Task Force Odette regarding the donations.

Degamo met with both groups in the morning to discuss the latest damage update of “Odette”, Miraflor said.

The donations will be used to procure rice and other food items for the typhoon victims, he added as he noted that the Pasig LGU is also giving instant water purification tablets to the affected LGUs.

The governor likewise said DPWH Acting Secretary Roger Mercado and agency employees handed over their PHP1 million as financial assistance.

Mercado made a quick visit to Negros Oriental on Wednesday to inspect damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, more or less 200 classrooms in various elementary and high schools of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Negros Oriental were reported to have been totally destroyed by “Odette”.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd regional director for Central Visayas, said as of January 5, the Negros Oriental Schools Division reported 119 classrooms damaged including 40 in Guihulngan City, 20 in Bais City, and in other areas such as Tanjay City.

This does not include the partially damaged classrooms and other non-infrastructure, he said.

The agency initially released PHP3 million for the repair and rehabilitation of DepEd’s damaged infrastructure.

“We have also pitched in from our own pockets for relief assistance to teachers and non-teaching staff who were affected by the typhoon although we still do not have the exact number of those displaced,” Jimenez said.

He noted that the DepEd has adopted the “bayanihan” spirit in addressing the needs of the mentors whose teaching modules, printers, computers, and other learning materials were destroyed by the typhoon.

“We are also implementing the “location-situation” approach, which identifies the areas that can still proceed with the modular classes and those that have to suspend or extend their school days,” Jimenez said.

The DepEd school year officially closes in the middle of June but teachers may recommend to move the termination of classes to a later date if necessary, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency