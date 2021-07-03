﻿Pasay wages war vs. illegal drugs amid pandemic

Despite the gargantuan task of containing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Pasay City local government still managed to clear five more villages of illegal drugs, bringing the total to 66 out of 201 barangays as of Saturday.

In the latest report of the Pasay City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) head Daniel Alfanoso III to the Mayor’s Office, Barangay 115, Zone 14; Barangay 141, Zone 15, both in District 2; and Barangay 68, Zone 9; Barangay 76, Zone 10; and Barangay 83, Zone 10, all from District 1, have won the war against illegal drugs.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano lauded local enforcement authorities for battling all forms of criminality.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa ating mga barangay tanod, sa ating kapulisan, sa CADAC at maging sa mga ordinaryong mamamayan na patuloy na sumusuporta sa ating kampanya na mapanitili ang kaayusan at katahimikan sa lungsod sa kabila ng mga hamon na dala ng pandemya (We thank the barangay officials and our police force, the CADAC, and even our ordinary citizens for continuously supporting our campaign to maintain peace and tranquility in our city, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic),” Rubiano said in a statement.

She assured the city government, through CADAC, will provide necessary assistance to victims of drug abuse through treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration initiatives.

Apart from enhancing drug prevention initiatives, Rubiano has tasked Pasay’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to provide more jobs for residents so they would not turn to illegal activities.

PESO has partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Asian Development Bank, and the Sulong Pasay organization to develop employment opportunities.

“I am confident that despite the still raging pandemic, Pasay can still achieve our target growth especially if illegal drugs and all other forms of criminal activities are eliminated,” Rubiano said.

She said the city’s drug abuse council will try to clear all barangays of illegal drugs before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term next year.

Meanwhile, 172 villages are free from Covid-19 as of Friday night, with total active cases down to 44 out of a total 14,555 confirmed infections.

Source: Philippines News Agency