﻿Pasay still undecided on reopening of cinemas

The local government of Pasay will come up with a decision in two weeks on whether it will reopen cinemas or not amid increasing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the city.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Friday said they have to assess and observe first the local health crisis situation.

“Titingnan pa muna natin ng dalawa pang linggo kung puwede na ba talagang buksan ang mga sinehan (We will see in two more weeks if we could really reopen cinemas),” she said.

Rubiano, who contracted Covid-19 last month, said the city government recognizes the importance of gradual economic reopening to recover job losses.

“We are aware that these cinemas in our city provide employment to thousands of people, especially Pasayeños, and give revenues to the city which we use in our public service programs and projects. We are giving due consideration to those,” she said.

“That is why we are balancing all these things and we will be keenly monitoring and observing the developments in two weeks’ time so that our decision on whether or not to already allow the re-opening of cinemas will be facts-based.”

Based on the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office, there are at least 20 movie theaters in Pasay.

Memorandum Circular No. 21-08 issued by the Department of Trade and Industry on Monday stated that movie houses in areas under general community quarantine are allowed to operate again beginning March 5 at up to 25 percent capacity.

However, Pasay has at least 77 villages under localized enhanced community quarantine. About 210 houses were being monitored.

On Thursday, the city registered 70 new cases to up its active cases tally to 553. There were also 57 new recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency