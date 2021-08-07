﻿Pasay protocol violators won’t go unpunished

The Pasay City government is on the lookout for protocol violators during the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila until Aug. 20.

Strict border control measures are in place while the police and village officials were ordered to ensure that only authorized persons outside residence (APOR) will get past entrance and exit points.

“Ako po mismo ay nag-iikot para matiyak na nasusunod ang mga panuntunan na itinakda ng IATF (Inter-Agenct Task Force) kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng ating ECQ (I will personally make sure that all guidelines set by the IATF in relation to the implementation of ECQ are being followed),” Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said in a radio interview on Saturday.

Rubiano said authorities have apprehended individuals with fake APOR documents and violators of basic health protocols like wearing of masks and safe physical distancing.

They were issued citation tickets and fines amounting to at least PHP1,000 for the first offense.

“Nakiki-usap po ako sa ating mga kababayan na sana ay maki-isa tayo at sumunod sa mga itinatakdang patakaran upang sa ganoon ay matapos na ang problemang ito at makabalik na tayo sa dating normal na pamumuhay (We are appealing to our constituents to cooperate and follow the set protocols so we can end this problem and return to our normal living conditions),” Rubiano said.

All vaccination centers in Pasay will continue operations during the ECQ.

“Huwag na po kayong magdalawang-isip at lahat po tayo ay magpabakuna na kahit ngayong ECQ ay tuloy-tuloy ang ating bakunahan (Don’t think twice and get vaccinated even during the ECQ. We will continue to operate),” she said.

Pasay residents will start receiving food packs and other ECQ assistance, to be distributed house-to-house to avoid crowding, on Sunday.

The financial subsidy will follow as soon as the national government releases the fund.

A maximum of four individuals per household will each get PHP1,000 in 201 Pasay villages.

Source: Philippines News Agency