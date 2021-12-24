﻿Pasay prosecutor files wiretapping raps vs. Hontiveros

Criminal charges have been filed by the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office against Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros for alleged violation of Republic Act 4200 or the Anti-Wire Tapping Act.

In an information dated December 1 by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Serafin S. Salazar and approved by City Prosecutor Elmer L. Rillo, Hontiveros was charged in connection with a text message in 2017 between then Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II and another person.

Hontiveros, the prosecutor said ” willfully, unlawfully, knowingly and secretly intercept, record, possess a copy of such record, and show or communicate to other persons, the contents of the private communication” between Aguirre and another person “without the consent of all the parties thereto to their damage and prejudice”.

The case was filed by Aguirre in 2017 when Hontiveros during a privilege speech in September of that year showed a photo of Aguirre while composing a text message on his phone.

The photo was shown to have Aguirre texting Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption member, lawyer Jacinto “Jing” Paras in connection with charges against the senator.

