﻿Pasay officials keep eye on kids sneaking out

The Pasay City government on Thursday deployed field monitoring teams to make sure no children are roaming in public places, particularly during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until Aug. 20.

The local government also called on the parents to secure the health and safety of their children, especially now that the country is dealing with the hypertransmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the initiative is simply to make sure that no children will contract Covid-19.

“I am alarmed over reports of a spike in the cases of children contracting coronavirus. Parents must take extra measures in protecting their kids,” she said in a statement.

The field teams will be composed of the police officers and members of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and Public Order and Safety Unit, in coordination with officials of the 201 villages, to limit roads to authorized persons outside residences.

Those aged 17 years old and below are strictly not allowed to go out of their homes, she said.

“Nanawagan po ako sa ating mga magulang na huwag nilang hayaang umalis ng bahay ang kanilang mga anak lalo na kung wala namang mabigat na dahilan (I am appealing to all parents not to allow your children to go out of your houses especially if it is not necessary),” Rubiano said.

She also supported the government’s plan to include children in the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, earlier said pediatric vaccination is being considered.

The government is mulling about 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 12.

“So ang nakikita namin dito, mayroon tayong tinatawag na pediatric vaccination. May 39 million po tayo na population diyan (We see that we have about 39 million population for the pediatric vaccination),” Galvez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency