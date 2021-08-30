﻿Pasay hospital reopens OB-Gyn for critical cases

MANILA – The Pasay City General Hospital (PCGH) has reopened its Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-Gyn) section but only for critical cases amid the spike of Covid-19 cases.

In a media advisory Saturday, PCGH officer in charge, Dr. John Victor de Gracia, said the hospital’s OB-Gyn section will accept patients needing emergency treatment as some doctors and nurses who contracted Covid-19 are still recuperating.

“OB-Gyn services available but only accepting extreme emergency cases for now until all OB doctors and nurses are finished with their quarantine,” the statement read.

PCGH closed its OB-Gyn section on Aug. 17 “due to the significant number of medical officers who are now with Covid-19 infection and with history of high-risk exposure”.

All non-complicated OB-GYN cases will be referred to the Doña Martha lying-in clinic inside Don Carlos Village.

De Gracia said 43 percent of emergency room transition beds are currently occupied.

Only nine regular beds, one regular bed for pediatrics, and three Intensive Care Unit beds for Covid-19 are available.

Pasay still has 898 active Covid-19 cases as of Friday. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency