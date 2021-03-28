﻿Pasay General Hospital halts teleconsult after 3 nurses get virus

The Pasay City General Hospital (PCGH) Out-Patient Department’s (OPD) teleconsultation will temporarily close beginning Thursday after three nurses tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, PCGH officer-in-charge Dr. John Victor De Gracia said the OPD will resume operations once the infected personnel test negative for the virus.

All other personnel within the department have been tested. It was not clear yet if the three nurses were already vaccinated.

Last week, Pasay reported its quarantine facilities were nearing full-bed capacity due to the continuing spike of cases.

PCGH’s occupancy rate reached 107 percent as of Wednesday – four more than its 32-bed capacity – but its emergency room remained open for non-Covid cases.

“We are still currently planning on how to increase our capacity for confirmed cases. Please bear with us,” De Gracia added.

On Wednesday, Pasay logged 190 new cases that brought the active cases to 987. There were 146 new recoveries for 9,375 total, 267 recorded deaths, and 10,629 total confirmed cases.

The city government has coordinated with Metro Manila Development Authority to provide additional quarantine facilities.

Sixty patients currently occupy the Pasay City Complex Census isolation center, leaving just one bed vacant, while the Mall of Asia Arena quarantine facility has 132 patients and three vacant beds.

The Burgos quarantine facility (44 patients) and FAT facility (97 patients) are both at full capacity.

The city government endorsed 264 patients to the One Hospital Command Center, which distributed them in facilities in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Batangas.

As of March 23, there were 121 Pasay villages under localized community quarantine while 424 households are being monitored.

Authorities likewise arrested 179 curfew violators from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency