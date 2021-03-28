﻿Pasay enforces modified liquor ban

The Pasay City government on Thursday imposed anew a ban on the sale, distribution, purchase, and serving of liquor and any similar intoxicating beverages.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano signed Local Ordinance No. 6162, amending Section 2 of City Ordinance 6145 which was passed last year, that reinstated the liquor ban on certain hours.

With the continuing spike of Covid-19 cases (987 active infections as of Wednesday), Pasay restricts consumption of alcoholic drinks in public places while the general community quarantine is in effect.

“In no case that drinking shall be allowed beyond the premises of the house and in any public place such as parks,” the ordinance read. “Consumption of any kind of alcoholic drinks is allowed as long as it is done inside of the house and physical distancing is strictly observed.”

Under the new ordinance, all persons, natural or juridical, are temporarily restricted to purchase, sell or offer for sale any liquor products within the city until such time that the community quarantine has been lifted in Metro Manila, except from 8 a.m. up to 8 p.m. only.

Only Pasay residents are allowed to buy alcoholic beverages during the window hours. Customers are required to show proofs of residency when buying.

Restaurants, hotels, fast food, and other related establishments may serve alcoholic beverages to dine-in customers from 8 a.m. up to 8 p.m., provided that customers would consume the drinks inside the establishment and with meals only.

Rubiano asked Pasay residents to be patient amid the imposed restrictions.

“Hinihingi ko po ang pang-unawa at pasensiya ng ating mga mahal na kababayan, sapagkat bagamat gusto ko na talagang buksan ang ating mga negosyo ay hinahadlangan naman tayo dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso ng Covid-19 (I ask for your understanding and patience, my dear constituents. As much as I want to open the economy and businesses, we are hindered by the surge of Covid-19 cases),” she said.

